Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $167.00

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.00, but opened at $163.10. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $163.10, with a volume of 1,728 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 22.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after buying an additional 234,434 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.