Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 11,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $992,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,756.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 288,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 429,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

