Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 11,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.90.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.
In other news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
