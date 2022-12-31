Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VLU opened at $139.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $125.88 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.