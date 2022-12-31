Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 1.9%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.89. 11,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 553,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGML. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.