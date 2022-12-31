6,565 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,303,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 693,214 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.44 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

