Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 3,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 778,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Eventbrite Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $578.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,010,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 685,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,834,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
