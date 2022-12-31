Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.27. 1,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 46.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.