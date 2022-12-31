UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 182,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,344,071 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USER shares. Piper Sandler downgraded UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

UserTesting Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. UserTesting had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UserTesting news, insider Mona Sabet sold 11,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $87,793.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 535,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UserTesting news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mona Sabet sold 11,832 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $87,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,633 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

