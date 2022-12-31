Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 275,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,687,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

