Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 275,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,687,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
