Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.36

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.72. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.