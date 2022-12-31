Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.36

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.72. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.