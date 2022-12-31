Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $18.08

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $18.66. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1,327 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a negative return on equity of 99.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

