Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 100,191 shares.The stock last traded at $34.84 and had previously closed at $34.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $750.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $111,531.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 668,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $111,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $811,552. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

