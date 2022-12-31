Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $32.13

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $33.20. Kenon shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kenon Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

About Kenon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kenon by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

