Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $32.13

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $33.20. Kenon shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
