Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.65. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $35,445.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,732 shares of company stock valued at $79,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,250,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 568,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.