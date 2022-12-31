Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $41.61

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.61, but opened at $43.08. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 139 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

