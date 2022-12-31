Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

