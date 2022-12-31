Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.73.
Leonardo Company Profile
