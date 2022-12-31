Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 157.1% in December

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lithium Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM opened at $0.09 on Friday. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
Lithium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.