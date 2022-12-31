Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 157.1% in December

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lithium Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM opened at $0.09 on Friday. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns 100% interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada.

