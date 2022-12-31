Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Grows By 173.6%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the November 30th total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ENDRA Life Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 278,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

