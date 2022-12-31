NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Up 166.7% in December

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

