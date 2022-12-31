First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

FDNI opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 638.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.