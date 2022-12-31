Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 159.8%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, an increase of 159.8% from the November 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HERO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
HERO opened at $18.75 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
