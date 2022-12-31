Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 168.7% in December

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 168.7% from the November 30th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXBMF. Scotiabank downgraded Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

