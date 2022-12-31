Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the November 30th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTOUF opened at $7.82 on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

