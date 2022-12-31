Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EIC opened at $13.87 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

Eagle Point Income Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

