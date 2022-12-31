HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Up 170.8% in December

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance

HAVN Life Sciences stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

