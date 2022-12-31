Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Sells 22,800 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, December 27th, Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Yext by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yext by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 442,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Yext by 154.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.