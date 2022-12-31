Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Sells 22,800 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25.
Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
