Douglas K. Mellinger Buys 10,000 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.63. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Marathon Digital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Marathon Digital

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

