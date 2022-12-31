Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells $34,195.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $34,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $53,060.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.00 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,248,000 after buying an additional 3,774,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after buying an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 304,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 905,079 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

