William Michael O’reilly Acquires 28,000 Shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director William Michael O’reilly acquired 28,000 shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of 1.54 per share, for a total transaction of 43,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 69,300.

Premium Nickel Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock opened at 1.60 on Friday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a one year low of 1.18 and a one year high of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.56.

North American Nickel Inc engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt resources. It focuses on developing the Selebi Project, which covers an area of 11,504 hectares located near the town of Selebi Phikwe, Botswana. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

