William Michael O’reilly Acquires 28,000 Shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director William Michael O’reilly acquired 28,000 shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of 1.54 per share, for a total transaction of 43,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 69,300.
Premium Nickel Resources Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock opened at 1.60 on Friday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a one year low of 1.18 and a one year high of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.56.
