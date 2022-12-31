Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Insider Angus Geddes Acquires 35,000 Shares

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Rating) insider Angus Geddes purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$30,800.00 ($20,810.81).

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Stock Performance

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.