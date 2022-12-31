Three-B Lp Pangaea Acquires 2,271 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $22,778.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,429.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 5 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $50.15.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 2,100 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $21,063.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,017 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,170.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $19,330.43.

On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75.

Cartesian Growth Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of GLBL stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

