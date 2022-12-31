Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

