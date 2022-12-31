B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $799.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in B&G Foods by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

