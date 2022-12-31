ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 224.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 297.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $419.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.64.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

