Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:AREGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.3 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

