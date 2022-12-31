Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

