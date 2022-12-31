LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $92.60 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

