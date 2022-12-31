Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.50.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $158.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.21. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $171.38. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

