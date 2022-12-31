Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Stem Price Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Stem has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,254.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

