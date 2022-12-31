AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

ALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CSFB raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE:ALA opened at C$23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$31.16.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 155.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63. In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at C$32,999,602.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

