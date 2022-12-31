Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,015.43.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.40) to GBX 1,140 ($13.76) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.14) to GBX 910 ($10.98) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Pearson Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
