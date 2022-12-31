Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,015.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.40) to GBX 1,140 ($13.76) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.14) to GBX 910 ($10.98) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pearson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

