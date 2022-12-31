Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $116.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $99.69 and a one year high of $127.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.28.

