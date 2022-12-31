Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUAG opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

