Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $326.18 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

