Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 4,638 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 149,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.