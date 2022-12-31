Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

