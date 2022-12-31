Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 201 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $366.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.