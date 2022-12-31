Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.
Snowflake Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SNOW opened at $143.54 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $347.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.37.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
