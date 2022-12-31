Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

