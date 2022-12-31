Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $471,000 Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $80,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 272.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of TBF stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

