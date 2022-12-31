Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.81 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.